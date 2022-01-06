Carteret County woman wins $154,067 Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. – Joan Campbell of Newport tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket on New Year’s Eve and won a $154,067 jackpot.
Campbell bought her Lucky 7’s ticket from the C Co Mini-Mart on U.S. 70 in Newport.
She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $109,404.
Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. A $5 ticket, like Lucky 7’s, receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.
Players can see if they have won and how much instantly with Fast Play. Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.
Ticket sales from draw games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Carteret County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.