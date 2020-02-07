Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative overnight outages

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative experienced 10 outages impacting 1,750 members overnight from high winds that are still crossing the area.

No outages were reported this morning (http://outage.carteretcraven.coop).

The largest outages occurred in Emerald Isle, Mill Creek, and Harkers Island.

according to the release, crews worked through rugged conditions to get the power restored while keeping mindful of the dangers.

Across the state, electric cooperatives are still tackling outages, some 25,875 at 8 a.m., primarily in the middle of the state (https://outages.ncelectriccooperatives.com/outages/maps).

CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia says, ” We strongly urge the public to be mindful of downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and anything that may be touching it. Call us immediately.”

CCEC supplies power to 40,500 meters serving more than 32,500 members in Carteret, Craven, Jones, and Onslow counties.