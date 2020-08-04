Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative reports, restoration underway; watch for down power lines

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) As of 11 a.m, power has been restored to nearly 4,600 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members.

Crews are working to restore power to the other 5,400 members.

Additional crews from South River Electric Cooperative and Union Power Cooperative are on their way to assist in restoration efforts.

Restoration times may vary depending on the damage to lines near your home.

CCEC asks for members to be very patient and to steer clear of the crews so they can restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The public needs to stay away from any downed power lines as well.

These lines can still carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or death.

Here are some tips from CCEC that can keep you safe around downed power lines: