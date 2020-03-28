Carteret Health Care changes outpatient care services

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — In response to COVID-19, Carteret Health Care is implementing additional safeguards to protect the community, patients, and staff.

Anyone who enters Carteret Health Care is being screened for respiratory signs and symptoms at both entrances.

Currently, no visitors are allowed in the hospital with very few exceptions.

Virtual video and phone communication are encouraged for all patients and families.

Outpatient services at Carteret Health Care have been limited to essential services only.

Routine and maintenance appointments that are not clinically necessary to a patient’s care are being deferred.

The following non-essential outpatient services are temporarily discontinued until further notice:

Sleep studies

Screening mammograms

Rehab – Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy

PFT and walk tests

Cardiopulmonary non-essential treatment

Cardiac and Cardio rehabilitation

Circumcisions

Well-baby hearing studies

Non-essential surgery

Diabetes Education

Smoking Cessation

Starting Monday, March 30th, the following outpatient services will be moved to the CHC Imaging Center located at 3402 Arendell Street:

Laboratory draws

Radiology tests

Pre-Operative interview and tests for urgent cases

EKG’S

Some outpatient services will continue to be performed at the main hospital campus including non-elective diagnostic cardiac catherization, outpatient weekend labs, therapeutic phlebotomy, nuclear studies, MRI and CT/US Biopsy.

You can find more information here.