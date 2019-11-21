Carteret Health Care joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Health Care and Mayo Clinic announced that Carteret Health Care has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Carteret Health Care is the first facility in North Carolina to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise.

Physicians from Carteret Health Care will be able to combine their understanding of their patients’ medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home. There is no additional cost to patients.

“We are excited to strengthen the clinical care our community patients receive by joining the Mayo Clinic Network,” says Dick Brvenik, president and CEO of Carteret Health Care. Through this agreement, Carteret Health Care will gain access to the latest medical knowledge and expertise directly from Mayo Clinic, which ranked No. 1 in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. This means our local physicians will have answers to complex medical questions right here while allowing patients to heal and stay close to home.”

“We are pleased to welcome Carteret Health Care to the Mayo Clinic Care Network,” says Ryan Uitti, M.D., medical director, Southeast Region, Mayo Clinic Care Network. Carteret Health Care’s commitment to its community is evident in its high-quality, compassionate and respectful care. We look forward to working closely together.”

As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Carteret Health Care will have access to:

AskMayoExpert

This point-of-care tool will offer concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations, and medical references. The tool can be used wherever health care is provided.

eConsults

eConsults will enable Carteret Health Care physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eBoards

The live video conferences will enable Carteret Health Care’smedical teams to review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Health Care Consulting

Carteret Health Care will be able to access Mayo’s extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from Carteret Health Care also can use Mayo Clinic’s patient education materials, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.