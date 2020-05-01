Carteret Health Care to resume elective care starting May 4

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning May 4, Carteret Health Care will begin resuming services and contacting patients to reschedule along with seeing new patients.
Centered around safety, CHC’s plan is a phased approach and the hospital plans to start reopening gradually and accelerate at a rate that does not outpace its ability to provide a safe environment for all involved.
Carteret Health Care will continue using advanced safety protocols including:
- Requiring universal masking for all patients, physicians, staff and support persons, (patients and support persons are encouraged to bring their own face covering, such as a cloth mask)
- Facility-wide screening for all patients, physicians, staff, and support persons, who enter CHC
- Social distancing
- Visitor restrictions
- Hand hygiene
These along with other safety precautions such as increasing testing capacity and monitoring personal protective equipment will continue.