Carteret Health Care to resume elective care starting May 4

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Beginning May 4, Carteret Health Care will begin resuming services and contacting patients to reschedule along with seeing new patients.

Centered around safety, CHC’s plan is a phased approach and the hospital plans to start reopening gradually and accelerate at a rate that does not outpace its ability to provide a safe environment for all involved.

Carteret Health Care will continue using advanced safety protocols including:

Requiring universal masking for all patients, physicians, staff and support persons, (patients and support persons are encouraged to bring their own face covering, such as a cloth mask)

Facility-wide screening for all patients, physicians, staff, and support persons, who enter CHC

Social distancing

Visitor restrictions

Hand hygiene

These along with other safety precautions such as increasing testing capacity and monitoring personal protective equipment will continue.