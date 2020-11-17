Cases of Canine Distemper in raccoons and foxes reported throughout Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pamlico County Animal Control is reporting cases of Canine Distemper in raccoons and foxes throughout Pamlico County.

There have been 30 cases so far in the last two months.

Canine distemper causes the infected animals to have the same signs and symptoms as Rabies.

The infected animals become lethargic, have neurologic signs and symptoms, and lose their fear of humans.

If you come across any wild animal that is in or around your property, do not attempt to pick up the animal or place the animal in a cage.

You should contact Animal Control or North Carolina Wildlife.

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects a wide variety of mammal families, including domestic and wild species of dogs, coyotes, foxes, pandas, wolves, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, and large cats.

You can protect your pet by contacting your veterinarian and making sure that your pets are up to date on all vaccines.

If you have any questions, contact Pamlico County Animal Control Officer Berkley Hill at (252) 745-3203, or North Carolina Wildlife at 800-662-7137.