Catholic Charities to reopen food pantry services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The first Catholic Charities food pantries will reopen services Friday, April 10 after being suspended on March 25th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, April 10 Catholic Parish Outreach Food Pantry, located at 2013 Raleigh Boulevard in Raleigh, and the Catholic Charities food pantry in Wilmington, located in the Harrelson Center at 20 N. 4th Street, will open.

Next week, Catholic Charities food pantries in Durham, Fayetteville, and Greenville will also open.

During the time the food pantry was suspended, Catholic Charities staff worked with a pandemic expert and team of volunteers to create a plan that allows Catholic Charities to safely move forward during this pandemic.

“The spread of COVID-19 is a concern we knew we needed to take very seriously,” shared Ms. Lisa Perkins, Executive Director for Catholic Charities. “I am really proud of how much we have accomplished in such a short period of time, to be able to reopen our facilities and be confident we are properly protecting our staff, volunteers, and families who we

serve.”

The plan for adapting food pantry services during COVID-19 included multiple steps:

The first is providing COVID-19 education to all staff and volunteers so everyone understands the current situation.

The next element of the safety plan prioritized nearly eliminating all face to face interactions between families seeking assistance and staff or volunteers. In addition to interactions with clients, increased safety steps have been taken to ensure proper social distancing techniques are practiced by volunteers and staff preparing food before it is distributed to families.

The final part of the plan included clear protocols for the cleaning of facilities at the start of the day, on a schedule throughout the day, and at the close of each day.

Volunteers will be asked to review video training and information packets prior to arriving to volunteer, ensuring that everyone is aware of the new practices being implemented.

Any individuals interested in financially supporting the five Catholic Charities food pantries may visit the website for more information.