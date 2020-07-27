CCEC installs EV charger in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina’s electric cooperatives, including CCEC, are working to create a statewide network of EV charging stations, enabling more consumers in both rural and urban areas to adopt this technology.

The newest addition to the network is a ChargePoint Level 2 EV charger on Islander Drive in Emerald Isle.

Located on Islander Drive, CCEC’s charger will provide residents and vacationers a place to “fill up” while enjoying the beach or a stroll on Emerald Path.

Using the ChargePoint app, EV drivers pay just $1 per hour to charge.

The charging station provides about 20 to 25 miles of battery range for every hour the vehicle is plugged in.

By expanding the state’s EV charging network, CCEC hopes to attract more EVs and their benefits-including improved environmental health, economic development and quality of life-to our service area.

To learn more about EV’s and North Carolina Electric Cooperatives’ charging network, visit ncdriveelectric.com/CCEC