CCEC sends crews to help sister co-op restore power after Zeta

(WNCT) Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) has dispatched crews to help EnergyUnited restore power lost when the remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through on Thursday.

Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane.

In all more than 84,000 electric co-op members across the state lost power as a result of the storm.

EnergyUnited serves nearly 110,000 electric members in central and western North Carolina and is the largest of the state’s 26 electric cooperatives.

Answering the mutual aid call from CCEC are Line Superintendent Michael Barts, Line Supervisor Steve Smith, and linemen Earl Jones, Dowle Smith, Gary Mann, Justin Williford, Earl Jones, and Cameron Fulford. Two teams from a C-Phase, a co-op contractor, are joining the restoration effort as well.

“CCEC crews are all-too-familiar in restoring power after hurricanes and tropical storms, but these guys are eager to help out a sister co-op,” said Will Pittman, CCEC vice-president of operations. “We’ve had EnergyUnited crews and many others from North Carolina and surrounding states come to our aid during recent hurricanes, and it feels good to reciprocate.”

Power restoration teams from other cooperatives in other less-affected parts of the state are joining local crews and working together until service is restored to all co-op members.