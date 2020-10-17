CCS confirms additional COVID-19 case

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Schools officials said that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

School nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating this case and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individual in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

CCS has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in its buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

Officials perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities.

Based on guidelines from the CDC, if an employee or student has been determined to have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must remain out of school for 14 days since the last date of exposure unless they test positive.

In which case, exclusion criteria would apply. (The exclusion criteria process is an employee or student is quarantined for 14 days, if they test positive during the quarantine it is an additional 10 days plus 72 hours after the end of the symptoms whichever is longer.)

Employees and students must complete the full 14 days of quarantine, even if they test negative.

If any of the CCS staff members and/or students develop symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of illness), officials are requiring that they remain home and inform the school nurse of any symptoms.