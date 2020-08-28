CCS confirms COVID-19 cases at Creekside Elementary

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Schools has confirmed three COVID-19 cases at Creekside Elementary.

CCS says, “While we cannot legally release the identities of our employees, we can inform you that our school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and have communicated with all staff members who may have had contact with the positive employees in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.”

All known contacts have been quarantined and all staff in the affected school were informed as soon as contact tracing was complete.

CCS has implemented guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in their buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand

washing.

The county performs daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities.

Based on guidelines from the CDC, if an employee has been determined to have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must remain out of school for 14 days since the last date of exposure unless they test positive. In which case, exclusion criteria would apply.

Employees must complete the full 14 days of quarantine, even if they test negative.

CCS is continuing to follow guidance from the Craven County Department of Health (CCHD), North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure the safety of all staff and students during the pandemic.

