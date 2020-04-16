Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

CCS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
craven county schools_1525985400779.png.jpg

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to Craven County Schools, the employee never exhibited any symptoms while at work and has not been back to work since being diagnosed.

The Craven County Health Department investigated the case and has notified all Craven County Schools staff members and members of the employee’s family who may have had contact with that employee in the 48 hours prior to developing the symptoms.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV