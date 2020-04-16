CCS employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to Craven County Schools, the employee never exhibited any symptoms while at work and has not been back to work since being diagnosed.

The Craven County Health Department investigated the case and has notified all Craven County Schools staff members and members of the employee’s family who may have had contact with that employee in the 48 hours prior to developing the symptoms.

