Cedar Landing Baptist Church to host several events to aid storm victims

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Two relief events are scheduled to take place Saturday at Cedar Landing Baptist Church located at 426 Cedar Landing Road inside the Cedar Landing Community which was one of the hardest impacted by Isaias.

The Baptist Church will begin a drive-thru meal service on Saturday.

The schedule for meal service is as follows:

SATURDAY

Lunch hours: 1:00 – 2:00 PM (delayed due to funeral service)

Dinner hours: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

SUNDAY-August 14

Lunch hours: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (regular schedule as previously advertised)

Dinner hours: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

The Baptist on a Mission will be providing meals during these hours until August 14.

The church will also serve as a launchpad this weekend for local storm victims to be transported roundtrip by school bus to Bertie County’s Storm Relief Donation Center.

The center has been feverishly collecting essential items such as bottled water, toiletries, bath linens, clothing, and baby products.

Any storm victims who would like to participate are asked to meet in the Church’s parking lot just before 1:00 PM with photo identification.

The event will end at 4:00 PM but will resume on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 PM under the same conditions.

Those affected may also drive personal vehicles to the Donation Center located at the Bertie Early College High School, 819 Governors Road in Windsor between the hours of 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

The Cedar Landing Baptist Church is also serving as a point of distribution (POD) site where local residents may obtain bottled water, cleaning supplies, food, and face coverings.

Those who have been displaced are being urgently asked to call the Storm Recovery Hotline at 252-794-6144. If the phone lines are busy, citizens are asked to keep trying until their information is personally received by a live staff member.

The Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has been set up for victims of the tornado, as well as Isaias, at the Self-Help Credit Union. All donations to the Relief Fund will provide storm victims with food, temporary housing, and personal assistance, and will be administered by Bertie County.

Donations can be made to the Relief Fund via PayPal by going to paypal.me/BertieStrong.

A donation button is also available on the County’s website.

This fund is the only county sanctioned and approved relief fund for Isaias and the Morning Road tornado event.

Donations to the Relief Fund may also be dispersed to Bertie County: ATTN: Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.