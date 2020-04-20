Cedar Point store provides groceries to customers impacted by COVID-19

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is putting many people around the east out of work, leaving families struggling financially.

The Market at Cedar Point, a local mom and pop shop in Carteret County, is making sure customers affected by the pandemic don’t go without food.

Owners Mary and Jeff Miller are handing groceries for free. It’s help for customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the pandemic.

But the money is not coming out of their pockets. Strangers across eastern North Carolina and the country are buying gift cards used to pay for the “free groceries.”

“They’re the true heroes in this, they’re the true providers,” said Mary.

As of Monday, people have bought more than $3,000 worth in gift cards. Mary says the donations are helping about 20 families a week.

The market was previously depending on a credit system to be able to help families impacted by the pandemic. Because of the donations, the couple is able to help plenty of families who don’t need to worry about paying the store back.

The grocery bags are filled with items like bread, ham, potatoes, toilet paper and local produce. Farmers in the east are working with the market to provide food.

“Local farmers have really come through for us. All I got to do is make a phone call, and they’re coming to restock us,” said Mary.

There is no application to get groceries. Just simply ask to speak to Mary at the Market at Cedar Point.

They are located at 1046 Cedar Point Blvd.