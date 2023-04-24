NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Historical Society celebrates 100 years this May.

The society will be giving a 2023 Heritage Home Tour on May 12th and 13th. This event will be sponsored by Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS.

The tour are self guided and will go through homes in the Downtown and Riverside Historic Districts that span from the 19th century to today. Musicians and artists will perform. There will be a 1920’s themed garden party during the tour as well.

“This year’s tour is a feast for the senses! It highlights New Bern’s wonderful diversity of architecture, with exciting homes including a converted chapel, charming bungalows, and the grand Blades House.” said Mickey Miller, the NB Historical Society Executive Director.

Tickets are good for both days and are $20 until May 11th. Special discounts are available.