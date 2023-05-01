GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s National Nurses Month in May and nurses around the country are celebrating.

This month is a time to show appreciation for the invaluable contributions of nurses and honor all their hard work. A nurse from CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, Jennifer Frederick, said that nurses are there for some of the most difficult times in a person’s life.

“We’re here for the thick and the thin, you know we are here when other places are closed. Just making sure people feel comfortable and safe. when they’re having surgery, everyone is just really nervous, and so just to make sure we are that person they can lean on,” said Frederick.

She said that it has been a challenging few years with COVID-19 and nurse shortages, but she is thankful for the support CarolinaEast shows its nurses year-round.