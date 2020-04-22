Celebrating Earth Day while at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19 thousands of in-person Earth Day activities across America were canceled, however, you can still observe this awareness day while following stay at home orders.

Earth Day is a time to celebrate our planet and find more sustainable ways to take care of it.

“They can learn about sustainability and what it really means. They can learn about our connection to the planet and how we are all kinda interconnected,” said Sam Eubanks, Field Trip & Camp Associate Director, A Time for Science

Here are a few at home Earth Day activities from A Time for Science:

Step right outside your door and pick up trash near your home.

Make crafts with your family using recycled items.

Plant seeds or simply observe nature and animals.

As our COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, science MUST inform action.



The same is true of our climate crisis. 🌏🔥🧯



But you can help to inform science. Become a citizen scientist today — join @Earth_Challenge and download the app now: https://t.co/0606LAdfz5 — Earth Day Network (@EarthDayNetwork) April 22, 2020

“I think everybody is trying to find the silver lining in this and that defiantly be apart of it. People are already starting to think about growing gardens more and think about where their food is coming from just a little bit more. I hope that we can carry some of that awareness with us even after we move past all this,” said Eubanks

Right now, some of the top environmental concerns include air and water pollution, climate change, increased carbon footprints, and deforestation.

Eubanks says the planet’s health affects our health, which is why we should take the time to care of it.