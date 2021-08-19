Flight instructor reflects on work by Wright Brothers during National Aviation Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday marked National Aviation Day. Originally proclaimed by Franklin D Roosevelt in 1939, the day lands on Orville Wright’s Birthday, one-half of the famous Wright Brothers.

Ian Sherrington is the Assistant Chief Instructor at Dillon’s Aviation in Greenville, where he trains pilots of all skill levels. He spoke about the importance of flight and the work the Wright Brothers did in inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful airplane.

“It’s remarkable to think that 1903, when the Wright Brothers made their first flight, less than 90 miles from where we are right now … it’s remarkable what we’ve achieved,” said Sherrington.

Sherrington told WNCT he believes the best way to celebrate is to get out there and fly. Getting lessons or just jumping on a plane for travel is a good way to get started.

“It’s just a beautiful day to fly … to be out amongst the clouds and I can’t think of any better way to celebrate it,” Sherrington said.

As Orville Wright put it, “Learning the secret of flight from a bird is a good deal like learning magic from a magician.”

Orville completed his first successful flight in the Kill Devil Hills near Kitty Hawk in 1903. Which lasted 20 seconds. He would have been 150 on Thursday.

“I would wish Orville a very happy birthday and thank you for everything you’ve done, I don’t know if when he made that first initial flight if he knew how far things would go, but that’s got to be one of most remarkable contributions to humankind,” said Sherrington