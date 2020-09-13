Celebrating National Grandparents Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s National Grandparents Day, which is a day where grandchildren get a chance to celebrate their grandfathers and grandmothers!

In Greenville, WNCT got a chance to talk with 7 year old Triston and his grandpa Ted while they were leaving the Uptown playground.

Triston and his parents are in from out of town to visit his grandparents, and spend the National Grandparent weekend together.

It’s been five months since Triston and his grandpa got to see each other, because of COVID-19.

Now that the family is back together for the weekend, Grandpa Ted Whitley is so happy to take his grandson to the park.

“He’s playing in the park. We’re enjoying the Greenville addition. This addition is great. We’re having a lot of fun,” said Whitley.

When Triston was asked why his grandpa is his best friend, his answer…simple.

“Because…I love him!,” said Triston. Triston also tells WNCT when he gets to hang with his grandpa, they eat lots of snacks and play video games.

From WNCT, Happy National Grandparents Day to all the grandmas and grandpas out there.