Celebrating nurses everywhere on National Nurses Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) There are more than 122,000 registered nurses in North Carolina. Many are on the front lines battling COVID-19.

May 6th is National Nurses Day, hospitals and the community is celebrating these hard-working professionals.

From doctor’s offices…to hospitals…to healthcare facilities nurses work every day to keep us healthy.

This week CarolinaEast Medical Center is showing thanks to its staff by holding its annual week of appreciation for nurses.

Due to social distancing and the need to slow the spread of COVID-19 the usual celebrations are getting reorganized or delayed.

So they are doing things like wearing your favorite college shirt, a garden of gratitude, and mask decorating.

These activities are a way to keep spirits high and make sure nurses feel appreciated especially during this pandemic.

“I think that nurses are some of the smartest most educated professionals out there. I think we provide a high level of care that not everyone knows that we provide and they do that with their hearts on their sleeve, giving their heart and caring for their patients every day,” Jim Davis, Vice President, Nursing Services, CarolinaEast Health System

Davis says that the best ways to show your appreciation to a nurse during this pandemic are to follow our state recommendations, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces, and stick to current social distancing guidelines.

Davis adds that these actions will help ease some of the pressure on nurses as hospitals everywhere are trying to help fight the virus.

9 On Your Side has shared stories about people all over the east making masks and other types of personal protective equipment in support of healthcare workers.

“I can’t think of anything our community hasn’t done already. The community has reached out in so many ways. From providing food to the hospital to different practices. To providing masks they’ve done so many things,” said Davis

Right now the hospital has a campaign called Take Out for Healthcare Heroes.

You can donate money to the cause that buys food for healthcare workers from local restaurants in the New Bern area.

The 2020 theme for National Nurses Day is “Nurses: A Voice To Lead.”