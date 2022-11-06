WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – It is not every day a county turned 300 years old, but that was the case for Bertie County on Saturday.

Both officials and locals were excited about the event and said it celebrated the history of the area.

“Bertie County was established in 1722, and so we’re just tickled to have 300 years under our belt,” said Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow. “Bertie County started off as a much larger county. Bertie County after 1722, it formed Northampton County, Hertford County, Edgecombe County.”

The community came out in Windsor to celebrate the tricentennial. More than a hundred volunteers and vendors combined came together to celebrate the special day. Besides vendors in the downtown area, there were also history presentations for people to enjoy.

For some residents, Bertie County is their livelihood. Janice Webb Johnson moved to Windsor in 1964 and said she could not imagine herself anywhere else.

“For me? Being here that long, this is home,” she said.

Some locals said there was just something about the area that called them back.

“I was born in Windsor, I graduated from high school at Bertie Senior High. After I got married, I did move away, but Windsor’s always been in my heart. I was fortunate enough, once I retired to be able to come back home where my family is,” Bertie County resident Sharon Rose said.

One resident said it was the sense of unity in the community that made Bertie County what it is today.

“I love the oneness, OK? We have some differences, but we always seem to come together, especially in occasions like this, we come together, and we just make ourselves shine because we are a small community, yet there is a lot of connectivity here,” Bertie County resident Pamela Chamblee said.

Bertie County officials said the tricentennial milestone took community effort and that they could not be prouder of their citizens.