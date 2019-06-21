Ceremony honored fallen members of N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

On Friday a ceremony honored employees and others giving their lives for Wildlife Conservation.

The service took place in Kenansville and recognized fallen members of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

At the ceremony, family members of the fallen received honorary lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

“We consider the possibility of developing an honorary lifetime license for hunting and fishing for the survivors of the families of the fallen officers,” said District 4 Rep. Jimmy Dixon.

11 North Carolina Wildlife officers have been killed in the line of duty since the 1930s.

