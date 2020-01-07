Ceremony to honor first African-American commissioner of Falkland

FALKLAND, N.C. (WNCT) Tracking politics in Pitt County, a ceremony to honor a member of the Falkland’s Board of Commissioners is happening Tuesday night.

James Larry Gorham took the oath of office Monday night, making him the first African-American commissioner in Falkland.

The ceremony took place at the community center.

Commissioner Gorham is a native of the town and he’s lived there for more than 60 years.

“I think it’s a good community, it’s a very tight community, we don’t have too many problems here,” said Gorham. “I just want us to maybe bring more business, grow more opportunities for us to grow right here in Falkland.”

The public ceremony is happening at 7 p.m. at the Falkland Community Center.