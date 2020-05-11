CGA announces championship schedule updates for 2020

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCT) On March 13, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CGA/TYGA made the decision to postpone or suspend all activities and events ultimately through May 28.

The association has made an announcement for the current plans for May 29 and beyond.

As the Carolinas re-opens, the CGA continues to base decisions on recommendations from the CDC and government officials.

As operations begins on May 29, CGA will continue to use a conservative approach and ease back into a full schedule of tournaments.

CGA/TYGA Championships will resume on May 29 with the 12th Jimmy Anderson Boys’ Invitational on May 30-31 and the 94th Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship on June 2-4.

The 12th Carolinas Super Senior Championship scheduled for June 8-9 has been moved to September 1-2 and the 13th North Carolina Super Senior Championship has been canceled in 2020.

In continuing with the conservative approach to returning to tournament golf, all qualifiers for the 60th North Carolina Amateur Championship have been canceled in 2020.

The field will be comprised of exempt players, previous results, and rankings.

The 60th North Carolina Amateur Championship on June 18-21 and the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship on June 17-21 will be conducted as scheduled.

A decision on qualifiers for the Carolinas Amateur and North Carolina Amateur Match Play will be announced at a later date.

The 5th Carolinian Amateur has been moved to June 12-14 and the 69th Carolinas Four-Ball Championship has been moved to July 23-27.

The Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Championship has been moved to August 10-12 and replaces the North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship.

All qualifying for the 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship have been canceled. The field will be selected by exempt players and player rankings. The Championship is still scheduled for June 23-26. A decision on qualifying for the Carolinas Junior and the Dogwood Junior will be announced at a later date.

The Carolinas Girls’15 & Under Championship and the North Carolina Junior Boys’ 13& Under Championship have both been canceled in 2020.

All qualifying for the 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship has been canceled.

The field will be selected by exempt players and player rankings.

The Championship is still scheduled for June 23-26.

A decision on qualifying for the Carolinas Junior and the Dogwood Junior will be announced at a later date.

The Carolinas Girls’15 & Under Championship and the North Carolina Junior Boys’ 13& Under Championship have both been canceled in 2020.

The following championships will not be conducted in 2020:

North Carolina Senior Amateur

North Carolina Senior Women’s Amateur

North Carolina Super Senior Four-Ball

North Carolina Super Senior

North Carolina Senior Four-Ball

Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches

Carolinas Girls’ 15 & Under Championship

Carolinas Boys’ 13 & Under Championship

The remaining Men’s and Women’s Championship schedules have been updated with these new changes and dates.

CGA One-Day Tournaments, including One-Day Individual, One-Day Four-Ball, Ladies Four-Ball Play Days, and Senior Four-Ball One-Day Tournaments have been canceled through June 19.

Players who are currently registered for any qualifier or championship impacted by these decisions will be contacted directly via email with more information.

The CGA/TYGA will continue to follow state guidelines regarding any future COVID-19 related issues.

A link to the updated tournament schedules can be found online in addition to championship schedule pages.