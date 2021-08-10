Chamber names interim president

GREENVILLE, NC – Trent McGee, director of marketing and communications for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, has been named interim president of the Chamber. Former President, Kate Teel, announced in early June that she was stepping down to assume the role of Director of Membership with the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

“I’m excited to have Trent as our interim president,” said Jonathan Taft, chairman of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “With more than 11 years of employment with the Chamber, Trent has the support of the staff, leadership and our community. He also has great institutional knowledge and the desire to improve the work of the Chamber as we meet the needs of our members and community. Most importantly, Trent is a companion of the members of our Chamber’s Board of Directors and a champion of the Greenville-Pitt County community.”

McGee, who began his career with the Chamber as its director of public policy in 2010, is entering his twelfth year with the organization and has served in various roles. As Director of Public Policy, McGee was responsible for developing and executing a strategic governmental relations plan reflective of the Chamber’s priorities on the local, state, and federal levels, while also organizing lobbying efforts on issues of interest to Chamber member businesses. McGee also served as director of programs for the Chamber, working collaboratively to plan large-scale events, seminars, and other experiences for members of the Chamber and the broader business community.

Along with his interim president’s role, McGee will continue to serve as the Chamber’s director of marketing and communications, a position he has held since 2018.

“I am humbled and privileged to lead our Chamber in this capacity and I appreciate the responsibility our executive committee has entrusted to me,” McGee said. “Continuing our program of work, creating value for our members, and ensuring a smooth transition until a new president is named will be my goals as interim president.”

McGee’ service as interim president will coincide with the Chamber’s search for a new president, which is currently underway.