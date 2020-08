LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) ‘Change 4 La Grange’ backpack give away will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The event will take place at La Grange Community Park.

Organizers will be giving out backpacks full of school supplies plus grooming items, popcorn, and snowcones.

It is important for the community to wear a mask and practice social distancing.