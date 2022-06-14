GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse.



Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville.



“We’re gonna try to move those folks back into the courthouse, and take existing space and create a sixth district courtroom,” said Pitt County engineer and Assistant County Manager Tim Corley.



“So there will be the additional district courtroom as well as the small claims court modifications to the Register of Deeds space, after the Register of Deeds leaves, and once the sheriff’s administration building is complete, there will be a lot of renovations to the existing sheriff’s space within the courthouse,” Corley added.



Officials are working to pick a designer for the project.