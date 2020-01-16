Charles B. Aycock High School Principal announces retirement

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After more than four decades serving in public education, Charles B. Aycock High School principal, Dr. Earl Moore, has announced that he will soon be retiring.

The 43-year veteran educator’s last day will be February 28.

“I love Charles B. Aycock High School,” states Dr. Moore. “I began student teaching here in February 1977 and I will retire in the same month 43 years later. My life and career has come full circle and I am forever indebted to people in the northern end of the county who have embraced and supported me in every position that I have held at this school.“

“This school is like a home and a family and I am filled with a mixture of emotions,” adds Dr. Moore. “For me, it has been very rewarding to see students I had as a teacher now working as teachers and school administrators both here at C.B. Aycock High and across the school district. I am especially proud of Gary Hales (Wayne School of Engineering principal) and Kevin Smith (Southern Wayne High principal), who are two of my former students that I have watched grow into strong school leaders and administrators. When I was principal of Brogden Middle, I had the privilege to have hired Dr. Damesha Smith (Brogden Middle principal) and Brian Weeks (Norwayne Middle principal) as teachers, as well as supervised Ryan Nelson (Goldsboro High principal) and Dr. William Vann (Wayne Academy principal) who were also teachers at the school during that time. Dr. Tammy Keel (Eastern Wayne Middle principal) was also my assistant principal at Brogden.”

“Dr. Moore has dedicated much of his life and his education career building up students and helping them be successful in the classroom and in life,” states Dr. Michael Dunsmore, WCPS Superintendent. “Wayne County Public Schools is grateful for his leadership, his service, and contributions to public education both here in Wayne County and across North Carolina. We wish him the very best in his upcoming retirement.”

In the coming days, the district administration hopes to name an interim principal who will serve out the remainder of the year.

In working to find a permanent replacement, the superintendent and district’s Human Resources Department will seek input from school stakeholders, including staff and parents as to the type of leader they would like to see as principal.

They will also post the job opening on local, state and national job boards.