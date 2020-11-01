Checking in with political experts days before the election

(GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Days before the presidential election, stakes are higher than ever. National polls show President Donald Trump trailing behind former VP Joe Biden, but like we learned in 2016…polls aren’t always on point.

“Joe Biden enters the final days ahead in the polls, but Donald Trump proved people wrong 4 years ago. It’s possible he could do it again,” said ECU Political Professor Peter Francia.

Francia says with current polling numbers, for President Trump to win this election proves the polls would be even more incorrect than four years ago. However this time, he feels the polls will prevail.



“There’s reason to believe that heading into 2020 the polls learned from the mistakes they made,” said Francia. North Carolina ended early voting on Saturday, October 31st. Now, the battle ground state is subject to be a major decider in the election.

Francia says North Carolina is seeing more rural communities voting for the president, while urban areas of our state go to Biden. In 2016, Francia says President Trump won North Carolina by securing the suburban vote. Now, polls are showing suburbia more divided. “If Biden even has it close in the suburbs, Joe Biden has a really good chance of winning North Carolina. Trump is going to need to widen that gap in order to win North Carolina,” said Francia.

Francia feels election day will see mass amounts of people getting out to vote this year. If you want to get your vote in, experts encourage you to arrive early.