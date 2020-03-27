Chef Vivian Howard launches new PBS show showcasing southern food

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Eastern North Carolina native and award-winning chef Vivian Howard is back with a new show. “Somewhere South” highlights food in southern communities and what makes it unique.

The well-known chef is hoping her new show will bring people together during a time when we are asked to stay home.

“Feeling of Isolation has really impressed upon me the importance of relationship and kindness. I think one of the things we’ve learned through the pandemic is that no matter how our life shifts we still have to eat,” said Chef Vivian Howard, Host, Somewhere South.

Each episode Howard takes us on a journey to learn about a new dish that each culture shares no matter the background.

From hand pies to porridge she hopes this show gives people a mental break from their worries of the current pandemic while being asked to stay home.

She says one thing that brings us all together is food.

“Food has become such a focus for us every day. It’s like the activity of what we are going to eat, How are we gonna get the ingredients? Who’s gonna cook? Who’s gonna clean up? I think this show is a great way to look at the thing that’s so important, food but in a different way,” said Chef Howard.

Throughout this series, Howard takes a step back and becomes the student while she learns more about cross-cultural dishes.

“Somewhere South” premiers March 27 at 9 pm on PBS.