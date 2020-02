HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Cherry Branch Ferries are not running Friday morning.

Sue Kinner, Operations Manager says the winds have pushed the river back up and the water level is too high for the boats to get under the ramps.

Cherry Branch’s boat decks are sitting above the road and are continuing to rise.

The northeast wind is driving Pamlico sound water down, Kinner says.

The ferry will not be able to run until the river levels drop.