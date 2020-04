HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the waters rising Wednesday morning Cherry Branch Ferry will be making changes.

Sue Kinner, Operation Manager says, “Unfortunately the wind has pushed the Neuse River up into our basins. The water is so high that our Ferry had difficulty getting to and under the Minnesott Ramp.”

Cherry Branch will be making the 7 a.m. departure from Minnesott, but this will be the last departure until the river level drops.