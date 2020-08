HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Cherry Branch Ferry will be shutting down operations Monday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m. in preparation for Isaias.

The last departure from the Cherry Branch side will be at 1:30 p.m. with the last departure from Minnesott Beach leaving at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said, “Storm conditions will most likely effect the schedule for Tuesday as well.”