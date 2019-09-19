Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferries not operating due to high river level

An NCDOT Ferry in operation (North Carolina DOT)

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – NC Dept. of Transportation officials said, as of Thursday morning, the ferries that run between Cherry Branch and Minnesott Beach are not operating.

That’s because the Neuse River remains too high for the ferry crews to get the ramps onto the ferries, NCDOT officials said.

WNCT-TV