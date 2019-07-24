Two boats working again on Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry route

UPDATE: The ferry Kinnakeet has been repaired and both of “Cherry Branch’s ferries are on time and on schedule,” as of 10:22 AM Wednesday, according to Sue Kinner, of the NC Dept. of Transportation.

PREVIOUS: According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, as of Wednesday, the Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach Ferry route is running only one boat, while crews repair the fire pump on the second boat, the M/V Kinnakeet.



Officials said Wednesday that, until further notice, the boat will depart Cherry Branch at 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, and 1:30 PM daily, and will depart Minnesott at 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, and 12:30 PM daily.