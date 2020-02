RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 38-year-old Nash County woman who deputies say was killed by her husband in March 2019 died from multiple blunt force and stab wounds.

Diana Keel was last seen alive March 8, 2019, by a postal worker who delivered a package to her at her home on Old County Home Road in Momeyer, officials said. She was reported missing the following day.