Cherry Point conducts survey, seeks plan to ease traffic congestion

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT)— After recent traffic observations and in response to community feedback, the Cherry Point Police will conduct traffic surveys to address concerns of traffic congestion at Slocum Gate during January 13-17.

The traffic studies will assess the traffic flow of vehicles entering and exiting the installation during the morning peak hours to determine the possibility of modifying the community traffic plan.

The review is in response to the effects of the new traffic pattern along U.S. Highway 70 and Slocum Road and heightened security measures implemented as a result of world events.

MCAS Cherry Point leaders reemphasize that the new traffic pattern — the Slocum exit and flyover — is for the purpose of mitigating traffic risks along U.S. Highway 70 that previously resulted in vehicle collisions and casualties.

The flyover’s design was not intended to expedite access to the installation, as entry is governed by the Department of Defense and federal regulations.

The community should be reassured that work is being done to address concerns, and leaders are primarily concerned with the protection and safety of personnel, facilities, and operations.

Additionally, leaders realize the impact on established routines and ask for the community’s patience and understanding while things get worked out.

It is also advised that drivers plan accordingly for delays.