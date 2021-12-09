Cherry Point continues tradition with annual adoption of Craven County School’s

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Arthur W. Edwards Elementary School had a ceremony Thursday celebrating their partnership with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for their Adopt-A-School Program.

The partnership allows marines to come volunteer at the school for events, joining them at lunch, helping open doors in the carpool lane, or even just sitting down to read with the children.

Lt. Col. James Doyle, Commanding Officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 was very excited to be a part of the partnership because he has 2 of his own children in Arthur W. Edwards Elementary.

He says they are unsure how often they’ll be coming to the school, but the entire unit is looking forward to it. They plan to start coming by to volunteer after the new year.

“I’ve got about 40 marines that actively said, hey I want to do something. And I think once we get some stuff done and it gets talked about, we’ll probably have more participation,” said Lt. Col. James Doyle, Commanding Officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2.

Doyle says there are about 40 marines in his unit that are onboard with the program but hope more join along with their efforts.

He adds that SSgt. Jason Somma and Sgt. Cheyenne Devries will be the program coordinator and they made remarks during the ceremony.

At the ceremony, students from Mrs. Gares’s class sang a song and others led the marines through a tour of the school.

Melissa Thompson, Principal of Arthur W. Edwards Elementary School says she and her staff are grateful to have the assistance of the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 going forward.

She adds that almost 70% of their students are military-connected, so it’s great to have them helping in the schools.