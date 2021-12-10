Cherry Point Marine involved in crash that kills pedestrian in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Cherry Point Marine was involved in a crash that happened Thursday morning where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Havelock Police and Havelock Fire/EMS responded around 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of Holly Drive and Coral Bell Lane in Slocum Housing in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian who was struck, Alice Witten, 70, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Walker, 20, is a Marine stationed at Cherry Point. Havelock police said he stopped immediately and called 911 after the crash happened.

The Havelock Police Department is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the New Bern Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, PMO and CID aboard USMC Cherry Point. No charges have been filed. Investigators have also been in contact with District Attorney Scott Thomas.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-1111.