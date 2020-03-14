Chic-fil-a makes changes to operations amid outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting today, one popular fast food chain is changing the way it’s serving customers to cut down on the spread of germs.
In a statement on their website, Chic-fil-a said the restaurants will remain open at this time.
However, the chain is making operational changes they say may impact their customers’ dining experience.
Those changes include:
- Closure of playgrounds to focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant.
- Meals served in carry-out packaging. Customers are still welcome to dine-in.
- Drive-thru customers will no longer be offered a printed menu.
- Beverage refill service may change.
The statement goes on to say restaurants may implement additional changes as needed.
Read the full statement here.