Chic-fil-a makes changes to operations amid outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting today, one popular fast food chain is changing the way it’s serving customers to cut down on the spread of germs.

In a statement on their website, Chic-fil-a said the restaurants will remain open at this time.

However, the chain is making operational changes they say may impact their customers’ dining experience.

Those changes include:

Closure of playgrounds to focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant.

Meals served in carry-out packaging. Customers are still welcome to dine-in.

Drive-thru customers will no longer be offered a printed menu.

Beverage refill service may change.

The statement goes on to say restaurants may implement additional changes as needed.

