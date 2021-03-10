Chicod community members discuss move of Confederate monument

CHICOD, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Chicod are talking about the move of a Confederate monument that was taken down from the Pitt County courthouse last year.

The controversy comes after Pitt County Commissioners decided to gift the statue to a non profit and place it on a property owner’s land.

The confederate monument will be moved to Chicod at a location on NC HWY 43. The private property is owned by former Pitt County commissioner Ephraim Smith.

After the statue was taken down from in front of the court house, commissioners decided to form a committee to decide what to do with it. Ephriam Smith was a member of that committee. He says he would be willing to put it on his land.

Smith and some in the community say this is a way to preserve history. “Some people maybe look at it as a division in the world today but I don’t look at it that way. I look at it as it’s a part of history regardless of how bad that history was at the time,” Smith says.

Commissioners decided they would gift the monument to the local non profit chapter, sons of confederate veterans. But this move doesn’t sit well with some residents in the area, like Robert Whitaker, a Pastor in Chicod.

He explains, “People of color in the community, that statue doesn’t mean anything to us expect for slavery. I just don’t think it’s a fitting place in this community, near schools.”

Pitt County Commissioner Tom Coulson says, “Well it won’t be visible there’s a lot of trees in between. Highway 43 at some point is going to be widened to four lanes, off the main road, you’ll probably have to go out of your way to look for it.

Commissioners tell 9OYS this is not a done deal yet. They are waiting for legal paperwork before approving the motion to gift the confederate monument to the sons of confederate veterans.

Robert Whitaker and Ephraim Smith also plan on having a conversation today to talk about the placement of the monument.

Commissioners say they’ll move forward depending on how that talk goes. If the Sons of Confederate Veterans or Ephraim Smith change their minds then the county commissioners will reconvene the committee to discuss what needs to be re-evaluated.