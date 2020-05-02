Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency directives until May 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an order to extend the effect of previously issued emergency directives until May 30, 2020.

By law, the Chief Justice’s emergency directives expire after 30 days unless renewed. The order also eliminates a consent requirement that had made it difficult for courts to schedule remote hearings using teleconference technology.

On April 2, the Chief Justice entered an order containing seven emergency directives that postponed most in-person court hearings until June 1, broadened the court system’s ability to use technology and stopped driver’s license suspensions for nonpayment of court fines. The latest order extends the effect of those directives through the month of May.

“We continue to take steps to increase the services we can safely provide to the public,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “While our task force is hard at work developing plans for the months ahead, it’s important that we remain vigilant about protecting the health and safety of everyone in our courthouses.”

For a list of orders from the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, please visit the continuously updated Coronavirus (COVID-19) announcement page.

Announcements from local counties about changes to court operations can be found on the county page as well as the closings and advisories page.