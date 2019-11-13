Chief Justice Beasley implements school justice partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County is now a part of the School Justice Partnership- a program focused on keeping kids in school and out of court, giving young people a second chance.

The program is a group of local stakeholders from schools, law enforcement and the court system who develop strategies to address student misbehavior in schools.

Several community stakeholders and North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley signed the partnership Wednesday morning.

Local leaders spoke about the importance of the program and recognized school resource officers and court officials —who have a hand in shaping our youth.

Pitt County is the 14th county in the state to follow the program.

Chief Beasley is excited the program is being adopted across North Carolina.