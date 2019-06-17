Chief Justice Beasley visits Jones, Onslow counties courthouses

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley visited courthouses in Jones and Onslow counties on Monday.
Chief Justice Beasley visited the two counties which were heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence in the fall of 2018.
While Onslow County is now operating in a new courthouse, Jones County is still recovering from the conditions that resulted from Hurricane Florence.
Chief Justice Beasley recently extended an order for Jones County allowing the court to continue to operate from alternate locations while repairs to the courthouse continue.