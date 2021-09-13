Child death investigation underway in Nash County after infant dies, 4-year-old hospitalized

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An infant has died and a 4-year-old is hospitalized after ingesting Oxycodone in Nash county, according to the Nashville Police Department.

On September 6 at approximately 9:36 p.m. officers responded to 220 Richardson Court to assist the Nashville Fire Department and Nash County Emergency Services.

The Nashville Fire Department and Nash County Emergency Services provided life-saving measures (CPR) to a 1-year-old infant and a 4-year-old.

Both children were transported to the Nash UNC Hospital for further treatment, and both were later transferred to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Nash County Department of Social Services was notified and has assisted in the investigation.

The mother’s boyfriend, Kameron Daekwon Harris-Brooks of Charlotte was interviewed and charged with:

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Two counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Harris-Brooks was placed in the Nash County Jail under a $225,000 bond.

On September 9, the one-year-old was pronounced dead. Following the death of the infant, investigators consulted with the District Attorney’s Office, and those charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, and child endangerment for Harris-Brooks.

The mother of the children Jorese Howard was also arrested for the same charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Child Endangerment

Howard was placed in the Nash County Jail under a $50,000 bond.