Several public agencies will host a free public event to help parents check and correctly install their child’s car seats on July 25 in Kinston.
The Child Seat Safety Checkpoint and Installation Event will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Walmart parking lot, located at 4101 West Vernon Avenue.
The event is organized by the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue, Lenoir County Safe Kids, and the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Child Safety Seat Program.
The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue says it’s working to become a local car seat checking station in the near future.
Child Seat Safety Checkpoint to be held in Kinston
