Child sent to hospital after accidental shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A child was sent to Vidant Medical Center after an accidental shooting reported in Rocky Mount, police said.

On Wednesday around 10:15 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the 600 block of Avondale Avenue.

Police arrived on the scene and learned that an 8-year-old male juvenile had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Currently, the shooting appears to be an accidental discharge by the father, police said.

The juvenile was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

The investigation of this case is currently ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.