SHP: Child sent to hospital after falling from truck, run over during Bath Christmas parade

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — A 9-year-old child who was participating in a Christmas parade Sunday was transported by helicopter to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after falling out of a truck and being run over by a trailer attached to it.

Trooper Becker with the NC State Highway Patrol confirmed to WNCT’s Caroline Bowyer that the child, who was not named, was riding in the back of a pickup truck during Sunday’s parade. The child fell from the vehicle and was run over by the trailer.

The child was medivacked to Vidant around 3:30 p.m. There was no update on the child’s condition.

The NCSHP is investigating and had not released any new details, including charges, as of Sunday evening.