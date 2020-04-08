Childcare providers feel effects of COVID-19

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Essential employees are still making their way into work every day during the crisis.

Childcare providers are on the front lines too.

Groups in the east are switching up the way they operate to protect their kids and parents who are essential employees.

Workers at East Carolina Kiddie College are asking parents to come into to pick-up their children to sanitize themselves before entering the facility.

Only one parent is allowed inside at a time.

Employees take kids’ temperatures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, the group served 100 children everyday.

Now, they only see 30 to 40 daily, and most of those kids are the children of essential workers like health care providers.

“We’re honored to be able to stay open and provide some kind of safe haven for these children, and give their parents some peace of mind while they’re at work doing the essential things we need,” said Steffen McGhee, the co-owner of East Carolina Kiddie College.

McGhee also said the kids don’t seem too concerned about the virus and are mostly focused on playing.

Owners are concerned about the reduced availability of Clorox wipes and other cleaners.

The group is also waiting on a donation of masks for teachers.